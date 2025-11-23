Suspect detained after overnight shooting in DeLand, Sheriff’s say

DeLand, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting early this morning in the DeLand area, where an adult male was found injured but is expected to survive.

The incident took place on West New York Avenue, with the call coming in at 5 a.m. Deputies found the victim conscious and injured by gunshot wounds. They provided first aid before rushing him to the hospital.

DeLand weekend overnight shooting Our crew observed law enforcement units at the intersection of New York and South Hull Avenue on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

Deputies detained the suspected shooter at the scene without incident. Witnesses who had fled were later contacted at a nearby Winn-Dixie parking lot.

VSO detectives are investigating an incident involving a second scene with a pickup truck at a shopping center down the road. Law enforcement states that the link between the two scenes is presently unclear.

The investigation continues as authorities seek details about the shooting and possible links between the scenes. Channel 9 will continue providing updates on this developing story as new details emerge.

