Two lottery players in Volusia County win big in the Fantasy Five evening drawings

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Lottery players - Check your tickets!

Two lucky lottery players in Volusia County recently hit it big with their wins in the Fantasy Five evening drawings.

Player One won $109,322.74 with a quick pick ticket from Publix in New Smyrna Beach, matching the numbers 2-18-22-28-34 on Thursday, August 28.

Meanwhile, Player Two was among three winners, sharing a prize of $39,725.57, after buying a quick pick ticket at Winn-Dixie in Edgewater on Friday, August 29. The ticket matched the numbers 2-5-14-16-29.

Both winning tickets were quick picks, where the lottery terminal randomly selects numbers for players, often used by those who prefer not to choose their own.

The Publix store in New Smyrna Beach and the Winn-Dixie in Edgewater are now among the fortunate locations where winning tickets have been sold, possibly increasing their appeal among local lottery players. These exciting wins showcase the thrilling unpredictability of the lottery, with two happy Volusia County residents celebrating their good fortune.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group