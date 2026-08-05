Volusia County

Volusia County corrections inmates complete forklift training program

The specialized course was designed to assist inmates with finding stable employment after their release

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Volusia County Corrections Division Participants in the Volusia County Corrections Division recently completed a forklift operator training program to aid their post-release employment.
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Participants in the Volusia County Corrections Division recently completed a forklift operator training program to aid their post-release employment.

As part of the county’s Second Chance Initiative, the course combines classroom lessons with practical hands-on experience to help participants earn industry-recognized certifications.

This program, supported by the Inmate Welfare Fund, is dedicated to helping individuals improve their job prospects and make a smooth, successful return to the community.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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