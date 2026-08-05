Volusia County corrections inmates complete forklift training program

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Participants in the Volusia County Corrections Division recently completed a forklift operator training program to aid their post-release employment.

As part of the county’s Second Chance Initiative, the course combines classroom lessons with practical hands-on experience to help participants earn industry-recognized certifications.

This program, supported by the Inmate Welfare Fund, is dedicated to helping individuals improve their job prospects and make a smooth, successful return to the community.

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