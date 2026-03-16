Volusia County deputies arrest hundreds during Spring Break weekend

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — During Spring Break this past weekend, deputies from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office arrested 133 individuals in the Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach areas.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood briefed the media Monday to address the arrests and clarify reports regarding public safety.

Despite numerous arrests, officials confirmed that no shootings occurred on the beach. Law enforcement leaders explained that scenes of panic in online videos were triggered by environmental sounds, not gunfire.

Deputies reported that 84 arrests occurred in the Daytona Beach area, while the remaining 49 took place in New Smyrna Beach as law enforcement handled the influx of seasonal visitors over the weekend.

Sheriff’s office investigators responded to reports of beach violence circulating on social media. Viral videos falsely suggested that crowds were fleeing from active gunfire on the beach. Investigators found that the panic was actually caused by the sound of crushed water bottles or groups of people fleeing from the tides.

Although the beaches stayed free of gunfire, the Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating four shootings that happened outside the beach area.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is currently monitoring upcoming Spring Break events being promoted on social media platforms.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group