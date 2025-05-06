Volusia County special pet event to be held at Chipper Jones Park

PIERSON, Fla. — Volusia County Animal Services will provide free rabies vaccinations and microchipping for pet cats and dogs during a special event at Chipper Jones Park in Pierson from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, May 12.

Top 2021 pet names Stock photo of a puppy and a kitten sharing a nap. (Family Veldman/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As part of an ongoing initiative, Volusia County Animal Services aims to protect animal health and enhance the likelihood of lost pets being reunited with their owners.

The event location can be seen at a better advantage from the map below.

Residents of Volusia County must provide proof of residency, but attendance at the event is free for everyone in the county.

Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, and we kindly ask that you limit the event to your beloved cats and dogs. Please note that Animal Services will not be able to accommodate stray, feral, or community animals.

Pet owners will receive documentation to retain as proof of vaccination and/or microchipping. For more information about the event, contact Volusia County Animal Services at 386-248-1790 or animalcontrol.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group