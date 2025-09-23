Volusia County’s new beach parking program underperforms

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County’s new paid parking program has underperformed, producing just $2.9 million from January to June, rather than the projected $7.1 million.

The Park Volusia program, which started on January 1, charges non-residents for parking and driving on the beach, while residents can park and drive for free.

“It’s been a little bit of a slower process trying to get through the beach tolls, especially when there are a lot of tourists that need to purchase the beach passes,” said Isaac Wagner, reflecting on the program’s implementation.

The program’s revenue is meant to support beach management projects, easing the financial load on taxpayers.

“I think there should be more warnings advising people you have to pay before you even get in,” said Luis Hernandez, expressing concerns about the program’s communication to visitors.

Despite the shortfall, county officials insist the program remains valuable and generates millions in revenue. They had expected enforcement costs of around $1 million per year.

The county is updating revenue figures from recent months, and the findings are due to the county council in November. This will clarify the program’s financial performance after a busy spring and summer.

