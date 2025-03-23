Volusia Deputies arrest Deland man for attempted murder at homeless encampment

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Deland man was arrested Friday for an act of unimaginable brutality at a homeless campsite.

Volusia County deputies arrested 29-year-old Giovanni Bubneik for attempted first-degree murder after investigators said Bubneik savagely hit a man in the back of the head multiple times.

Deputies said Bubneik also dug a grave to bury the man at the campsite in the woods off International Speedway Boulevard and Stone Street.

Deputies tracked down Bubenik hiding near a backyard shed roughly three miles from the attack location.

Deputy body-worn camera video showed Bubneik being taken down by k-9 Red in the backyard before being taken into custody.

Investigators said the victim, whose identity they did not release, has since regained consciousness but is believed to have significant long-term injury and memory loss.

Bubenik made his first court appearance Saturday and is in Volusia County Jail without bond.

