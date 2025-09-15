Volusia deputies investigating break-in at Deltona elementary school

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are trying to identify two persons of interest in the vandalism of Friendship Elementary School’s media center in Deltona.

Overnight, VSO responded to a fire alarm at the school, where they discovered a shattered glass door and the media center ransacked.

If you have information, you are asked to contact Detective Bartzer at MBartzer@volusiasheriff.gov.

