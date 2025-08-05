Volusia firefighters urge county to maintain budget amid proposed tax cuts

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia Firefighters are asking the county to keep their budget the same after proposed tax cuts are threatening to reduce funding. The fire union showed up to the county council meeting today to share how potential cuts would impact residents.

From station upgrades and relocations to filling gaps in staffing, Volusia firefighters said they’re in a tough spot and potential cuts to their funding could hurt the community.

Fire Union President Jeremy Karaginis said firefighters are already filling holes for ambulances and adds facilities are far from where they should be.

“There are some metal buildings that have to be evacuated during hurricanes. They are not strategically placed to optimize response times,” said Karaginis.

County leaders are considering a tax rollback that would lead to a big cut for fire services. Councilman David Santiago originally supported the changes but he’s reconsidering after hearing these concerns.

“Volusia has one of the lowest tax rates in the state, so I am very proud of the work we’ve done here but I don’t want to shut down public safety and not allow them the opportunity to make their case into what’s important,” said Santiago.

Karaginis said several surrounding counties have already agreed to increase fire budgets this year while Volusia is looking to do the opposite.

“Seminole, Lake, St. John’s Flagler County, all these departments are increasing their fee to provide a higher level of service. All the union is asking is please keep us flat so we can continue to maintain,” said Karaginis.

The county has agreed to keep the budget flat for now but it could still be cut next month. The final tax rate for the fire fund will be decided in September.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group