Volusia judge grants motion to seal confession in Officer David Jewell’s murder case

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County judge has agreed to seal the murder confession in the death of Edgewater Police Officer David Jewell.

Jewell was gunned down at a gas station in Ormond-by-the-Sea on Monday.

His body was transported from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home on Thursday. Dozens of law enforcement officers across Volusia County followed the Procession.

Hours later, the attorney for the man who confessed to killing him, asked a judge to have that confession sealed.

“If a confession is out there what we’re worried about is our clients right to a fair trial and a jury pool being negatively influenced by improperly receiving evidence outside of court,” said Attorney Larry Avallone.

Machado’s confession is already in the arrest report, on Sheriff Mike Chitwood’s Facebook page, and was announced publicly during a news conference this week.

Machado can be seen on surveillance video with a gun pointed at Jewell. Detectives said he picked up that gun just two hours before the shooting. Machado told detectives he was having a bad day on his way to work and thought about killing Jewell.

Investigators said the video shows Machado shoot Jewell several times, reload his gun, and shoot him more. Jewell was shot a total of 24 times.

Prosecutors and the Sheriff’s Office didn’t take a stance on having the confession sealed, but the judge ultimately agreed.

“I am happy to enter an order indicating that confessions from Mr. Machado are not subject to release pursuant to the public records law,” said Judge Elizabeth Blackburn.

Machado’s case filings now also include a written plea of not guilty. He is scheduled to be back in court next month.

Meanwhile, Friday, the Edgewater Police Department is hosting a public vigil to honor Jewell ahead of a private funeral on Saturday:

At the request of the Jewell family, please join us for a candlelight vigil in honor of Officer David Jewell on Friday, September 19, 2025, at 6:00 PM at Edgewater Alliance Church (310 N. Ridgewood Avenue)

This will be the time for our community to come together, reflect, and pay tribute to his service.

The funeral service will be held on a later date and as a wish of the Jewell family, will be private.

Let us stand united in support of his family, friends, and fellow EPD officers.

All are welcome to attend the candlelight vigil.

