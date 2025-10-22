Local

Volusia launches countywide effort to tackle flooding

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Volusia County flooding
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Council has approved five new flood mitigation initiatives to reduce flooding across the county.

Three of these projects will be implemented in Deltona, while the remaining two will be located in South Daytona and DeLand.

The initiatives are designed to strengthen drainage systems and protect neighborhoods from flooding.

The county has stated that these projects are coordinated efforts between the county and its municipalities.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read