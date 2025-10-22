Volusia launches countywide effort to tackle flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Council has approved five new flood mitigation initiatives to reduce flooding across the county.

Three of these projects will be implemented in Deltona, while the remaining two will be located in South Daytona and DeLand.

The initiatives are designed to strengthen drainage systems and protect neighborhoods from flooding.

The county has stated that these projects are coordinated efforts between the county and its municipalities.

