Volusia School Board considers policy change to allow random student screenings

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County School District has created parameters for a possible policy change that would allow random student screenings on all campuses.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The idea was brought before the school board back in January but was tabled after much disagreement.

Tuesday during a board workshop, district leaders presented modifications to that plan.

READ: Year-round pilot program approved for Brevard County elementary school

School officials explained the process is based on an algorithm where schools in the district are selected at random throughout the year. When it’s that school’s turns, students will walk through metal detectors and only be searched if they go off.

District leaders believe it is a necessary step after they saw an increase in weapons being brought on campuses by students.

Concerns of some board members seemed to be resolved Tuesday.

“Once you go through and that detector goes beep, beep, beep, beep, we see something, now we have cause,” explained board member Ruben Colon.

READ: Timber Creek High School: Lockdown lifted after report of suspicious person

Volusia United Educators President Elizabeth Albert believes the plan is problematic.

“I don’t know the last time any of the board members were in a high school during the transition of two classes, chaotic at best. So, very interested to see how the logistics of all of this would work,” said Albert.

She supports an added layer of security but says permanent metal detectors would be a better option.

Board members did admit the plan could need future adjustments.

READ: Ormond Beach residents fight plan to move alternative school students to their neighborhood

“We can take it a step further and start screening everyone that walks through an elementary school form 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.,” said Board Chair Jamie Haynes.

The board will vote on implementing the plan in April.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group