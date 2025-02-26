Volusia Sheriff’s Office becomes first law enforcement agency in the U.S. to adopt new shell casing

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A new technology is allowing law enforcement to launch shooting investigations faster than ever.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is now the first law enforcement agency in the United States to use the machine called “ClearCase,” which gives them precise information from shell casings left behind at crime scenes.

Up to 20 casings can be placed on the device and within a few minutes, detectives have their complete DNA, similar to a fingerprint. Investigators can learn information like how many shooters were involved and if the guns have been used in other crimes.

To get those answers before, Chief Deputy Brian Henderson said they’d have to send the evidence off to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which has a lengthy turnaround time.

“We know violent crime, the only way to combat it, is with real time accountability. We have to be able to hold people accountable close to the time when they fired the gun,” said Henderson.

