Volusia Sheriff’s Office hosts to aid SNAP recipients

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Volusia Sheriff’s Office hosts food distribution to aid SNAP recipients (WFTV)
, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s collected food Saturday in preparation for a food distribution event on Sunday to aid families in need after the recent SNAP cuts.

VSO partnered with the Jewish Federation of Volusia & Flagler Counties, Daytona International Speedway, Walmart, and local donors to collect enough food for nearly 2,000 households, according to Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Donors went to Daytona International Speedway to drop off the food early Saturday morning.

The food distribution will also be at the Daytona International Speedway.

VSO is seeking volunteers for the event, as food will be distributed at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 9.

