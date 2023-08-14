Volusia/Flagler Family YMCA scores $5M grant for renovations, new location

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia/Flagler Family YMCA announced Monday that it received a $5 million grant to help pay for renovations to Volusia County branches and a new location in Flagler County.

Officials said the money will help with a long list of projects including:

Continuing the comprehensive overhaul of the Ormond Beach Family YMCA facility.

Planning for the YMCA location in Flagler County.

The creation of a state-of-the-art soccer field at the Deltona Family YMCA.

Upgrading the air conditioning system at the DeLand Family YMCA.

The installation of sidewalks from camper cabins to the bath houses at YMCA Camp Winona in DeLeon Springs.

“These renovations and the development of the new Flagler County Family YMCA are a testament to the YMCA’s dedication to serving the needs of our vibrant community,” said YMCA CEO Chris Seilkop. “We look forward to implementing these improvements, which will undoubtedly enrich the lives of our members and contribute to a healthier and stronger community.”

