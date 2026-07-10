Walk for Lives Orlando event aims to educate and connect families on fentanyl crisis

ORLANDO, Fla. — A community walk aimed at raising awareness about fentanyl and connecting families with prevention and recovery resources will be held Saturday at Lake Eola Park.

The Walk for Lives Orlando event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walt Disney Amphitheater.

Organizers said the event will include a walk around Lake Eola, educational vendors, naloxone distribution, guest speakers and testimony from families who have lost loved ones to fentanyl.

The event is being organized by United Against Fentanyl in partnership with Victoria’s Voice Foundation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the city of Orlando.

Walk for Lives Orlando 2026 Flyer The event is being organized by United Against Fentanyl in partnership with Victoria’s Voice Foundation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the city of Orlando.

Scheduled speakers include DEA Assistant Administrator Cheri Oz, DEA Special Agent in Charge Daniel Escobar, state Reps. Doug Bankson and Rita Harris, Longwood City Commissioner Matt Morgan and local families affected by fentanyl.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged but not required.

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