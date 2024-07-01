WalletHub ranks best-run cities in US. Here’s how Orlando stacks up.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando placed seventh out of eight Florida cities — and in the bottom-half of 148 cities that were scored, overall — in a recently released WalletHub report ranking the best-run cities in the country.

The June 18 report looked at a variety of metrics to put together its rankings, taking into account quality of city services and how city budget dollars are being utilized on a per capita basis.

St. Petersburg ranked first among Sunshine State cities, and No. 36 overall, followed by Jacksonville (No. 42), Hialeah (No. 58), Miami (No. 62), Tallahassee (No. 66), Tampa (No. 82), Orlando (No. 87) and Fort Lauderdale (No. 121).

