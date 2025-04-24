Walmart to remodel hundreds of stores, including 5 in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The world’s largest company by revenue is giving a new look to its stores.

Walmart has announced it is remodeling more than 650 locations nationwide in 2025, with 34 Florida stores getting the upgrades — including five in Central Florida:

11930 Narcoossee Road, Orlando

1001 E. Eau Gallie Blvd., Melbourne

1101 Beville Road, Daytona Beach

1590 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange

1569 Saxon Blvd., Deltona

