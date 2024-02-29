Walmart shoppers may be eligible for part of $45M class action lawsuit

ORLANDO, Fla. — People who shop at Walmart may be eligible for part of a $45 million settlement.

A class action lawsuit claims Walmart overcharged customers who purchased groceries sold by weight.

Shoppers who purchased some sold-by-weight products between Oct. 19, 2018 to Jan. 19 of this year are eligible.

You have until June 5th to submit a claim.

More information on how to submit a claim can be found here.

