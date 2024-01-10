See when Disney World’s Country Bear Jamboree will close for an update

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World is sharing new details on an update to a classic attraction.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
A new version of the Country Bear Jamboree is set to open at Magic Kingdom this summer.
Disney shared a video Tuesday of musicians recording new songs for the show.
Read: All-day park hopping returns to Disney World
This time, the famous bears will sing Disney songs with a country twist.
The current version of the attraction will close on Jan. 27.
Read: Here’s how Disney parks could reward NFT collectors
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group