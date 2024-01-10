See when Disney World’s Country Bear Jamboree will close for an update

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World is sharing new details on an update to a classic attraction.

A new version of the Country Bear Jamboree is set to open at Magic Kingdom this summer.

Disney shared a video Tuesday of musicians recording new songs for the show.

This time, the famous bears will sing Disney songs with a country twist.

The current version of the attraction will close on Jan. 27.

