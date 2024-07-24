Walt Disney World begins new ‘Lightning Lane’ skip the line system

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Guests at Walt Disney World will notice changes to the system that lets you skip some lines.

Wednesday is the first day guests can buy a “Lightning Lane Multi-Pass.”

Those guests can make reservations to use a shorter line at three attractions at a time.

Guests can also buy a “Lightning Lane Single Pass” for just one ride.

Hotel guests can make their selections a week before their visit.

