Walt Disney World confirms final days for DinoLand U.S.A.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is nearing extinction.

Fans have just under six months left to enjoy its offerings, including the DINOSAUR ride and Restaurantosaurus, before the area closes in February of 2026.

Closures of other attractions in the land started on Jan. 13, including the TriceraTop Spin and Fossil Fun Games.

The popular attraction, known for its prehistoric theme, will be replaced by a new area called “Tropical Americas,” which will feature rides inspired by “Encanto” and “Indiana Jones.”

The new attractions are scheduled to open in 2027.

