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Walt Disney World is rolling out new attractions at Disney Springs this summer

Big changes are coming to several popular experiences at Walt Disney World parks.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — As summer approaches, Walt Disney World is rolling out new attractions at Disney Springs.

The new attractions will include the “Level 99” mini-game arcade, “Gideon’s Bakehouse” food concept, and the “Advent-Health Waterside Stage” dance parties.

Disney said the new features will offer a vibrant mix of entertainment and culinary delights.

Disney leaders have said this year is about refreshing existing attractions and adding new story-driven experiences rather than introducing a major new land or ride system.

Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster is being rethemed into a Muppets-inspired ride.

Animal Kingdom is working on a new 4D show called “Zootopia: Better Zoogether!” which replaces the old “Bug’s Life” attraction.

EPCOT will bring a refreshed version of Frozen Ever After, along with a limited-time Soarin’ Across America film that showcases U.S. landmarks

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