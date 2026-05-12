Walt Disney World is rolling out new attractions at Disney Springs this summer

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — As summer approaches, Walt Disney World is rolling out new attractions at Disney Springs.

The new attractions will include the “Level 99” mini-game arcade, “Gideon’s Bakehouse” food concept, and the “Advent-Health Waterside Stage” dance parties.

Disney said the new features will offer a vibrant mix of entertainment and culinary delights.

Disney leaders have said this year is about refreshing existing attractions and adding new story-driven experiences rather than introducing a major new land or ride system.

Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster is being rethemed into a Muppets-inspired ride.

Animal Kingdom is working on a new 4D show called “Zootopia: Better Zoogether!” which replaces the old “Bug’s Life” attraction.

EPCOT will bring a refreshed version of Frozen Ever After, along with a limited-time Soarin’ Across America film that showcases U.S. landmarks

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