Walt Disney World robotics center opens with Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A local organization and Walt Disney World celebrated the grand opening of a new innovative space last week.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida and Disney World officially welcomed young students to the “Rock Star Robotics Center.”

It was funded through a $500,000 Disney grant and named by students.

The center is located at the Walt Disney World Clubhouse in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs.

Leaders attended the ribbon cutting with students to honor the milestone.

Boys & Girls Clubs has worked with Disney World for 30 years and continues to inspire the next generation of storytellers and talented dreamers.

Rena Langley, the senior vice president of communications and Public Affairs at Walt Disney World, said collaborating with the organization on building the space has been exciting.

“We always love seeing local students in our community dream big and grow their skills,” Langley said.

