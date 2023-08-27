Want to get free pizza for a year in Central Florida? Here’s how

ORLANDO, Fla. — Pizza is always a good idea, and free pizza sounds even better!

Blaze Pizza is celebrating the grand opening of its fourth Orlando restaurant.

On Aug. 28, the restaurant will celebrate the grand opening of its Winter Garden location.

The first 50 guests that head to the new location on its opening day will get free pizza for a year -- one pizza per week.

If you can’t make it on Aug. 28, don’t worry.

On Aug. 29, the fast-casual restaurant will celebrate its free pizza day, offering anyone who downloads the Blaze Pizza App a free build-your-own pizza, with any toppings, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

We invite everyone out to give us a try next week, and we can’t wait to give away free pizza for a year to our first 50 guests,” said Dennis Sherer, Operating Partner for Blaze Pizza in Orlando.

The Winter Garden location is at 13599 Colonial Dr., near Zaxby’s and Chipotle.

Below is a map with the exact location:

To check out the menu and for more information, click here.

