Warm and dry Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Warm and dry air on Thursday will worsen our ongoing drought conditions in Central Florida.

Our area will be partly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A few brief showers will be possible on Friday.

Our area will continue to heat up over the weekend, and so will our chances of rain.

A weaking front will move into our area and bring much needed rain to parts of our area.

Many communities will pick up some beneficial rainfall as we make a small dent in our drought conditions.

Channel 9 will monitor the rain before it arrives on Eyewitness News.

