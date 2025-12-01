Warm start to the week before next cooldown arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will experience partly cloudy and warm weather on Monday, with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

Isolated showers are possible throughout Monday, but most areas will remain dry.

Orlando is expected to see a high of 82 degrees on Tuesday.

A front will move through the area Tuesday evening, bringing scattered showers that are likely to be brief.

Following the front, temperatures will drop significantly, with highs only reaching the 60s and low 70s on Wednesday.

