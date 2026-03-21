Warm weather continues, scattered showers expected Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a fantastic start to the weekend, and more nice weather is ahead for Sunday.

Tonight will have clear skies across the area, with some patchy fog developing around daybreak.

Morning lows will be in the mid 50s.

Saturday Evening WX Report Saturday Evening WX Report

The warmth continues to build for Sunday. We will again see plenty of sunshine and dry conditions.

Highs to close out the weekend will push into the mid 80s.

Saturday Evening WX Report Saturday Evening WX Report

The quiet weather continues into Monday.

Expect mostly sunny skies with highs holding in the mid 80s.

Our next storm system arrives on Tuesday. This will bring scattered showers to the area, but heavy rain is unlikely. Temps for Tuesday will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday Evening WX Report Saturday Evening WX Report

More scattered showers are likely as a cold front pushes through the area. Expect cooler highs midweek in the low 80s.

Saturday Evening WX Report Saturday Evening WX Report

A few spotty showers remain possible Thursday, with drier conditions expected to close out the work week.

Temps will remain in the 80s.

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