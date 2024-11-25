Local

Warm and wonderful holiday week ahead in Central Florida

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have a warm Thanksgiving holiday week.

The wonderful weather starts Monday after several cold weekend days.

Our area will be sunny and pleasant on Monday, with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Central Florida will gradually warm up over the week, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

On Thursday, our highs will be around 83 degrees, with mostly sunny skies for Thanksgiving Day.

Rain chances will remain low until Friday, when our next cold front moves through Florida.

