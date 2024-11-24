Holiday- Themed Pop-Up bar The Reindeer Room comes to Downtown Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Abbey Orlando is bringing the Christmas spirit early to Thornton Park this season by opening a holiday-themed pop-up bar, The Reindeer Room, at 808 East Washington Street.

The Reindeer Room, entirely decorated for Christmas, allows guests to immerse themselves in the season’s spirit as they enjoy non-stop Christmas music, holiday movies, and themed cocktails.

The atmosphere includes festive mules and martinis, snow cone slushes, and specialty drinks like the Snickerdoodle White Russian, Jingle Bell Smash, and Holly Jolly Hot Toddy. Lucky guests will experience snow on The Reindeer Room patio throughout the evening.

Food is available to order from neighboring Washington Street restaurants such as The Classic and Cavo’s Bar & Kitchen and food truck events.

The Reindeer Room will initially be open at 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, noon on Saturdays and Sundays, and on Thanksgiving Eve; extended hours will be announced after Thanksgiving. The space is also available to rent for holiday parties, happy hours, lunches, and other festive events.

