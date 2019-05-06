Warmer weather brings about love bugs potentially longer visit to Central Florida

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Warmer weather mean the influx of love bug sightings and experts believe they may stick around longer for the season.
Although the bugs don't bite, they can still be extremely annoying for those who encounter them.
An expert told Channel 9 that the bugs are attracted to vehicles' exhaust fumes, heat from engines and vehicles' vibrations.
Melissa Sanders had to pull over to a car wash Monday after the bugs littered the front of her vehicle.
"You get to where you can't see the road, it gets so bad you know," said Sanders.
If the bugs remain on a vehicle, they can cause damage to the vehicle's paint.
Car wash employees love it during love bug season, as business typically spikes with drivers eager to get the bugs away from their paint.
"We love this time of year, we're always looking to wash more cars," said Isaac Tharp of Mister Car Wash.
Experts said the bugs migrated from Central America.
The bugs are seen throughout the year, but are more prominent in May and September.
