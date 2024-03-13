Warming trend continues in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The warm weather pattern continues Wednesday in Central Florida.

Our area will be partly cloudy and dry overall.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 82 degrees on Wednesday afternoon.

Highs will reach the mid-80s on Thursday and near 90 degrees on Friday and through the weekend.

The warm and dry conditions also help to keep pollen levels elevated in our area.

Oak, grass and bayberry pollen levels are all high in Central Florida.

Our next front arrives early next week, bringing some cooler temps.

Our next best chance of seeing rain and scattered storms will be next Monday.

