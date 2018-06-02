  • Watch: Young bear runs through Altamonte Springs strip mall

    ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - People who live in Seminole County are used to seeing bears in their neighborhood, but not in a strip mall.

    Armand Jaho, co-owner of the Str8 Endz salon in Altamonte Springs, captured video on his cellphone of a black bear cub running at a strip mall.

    The video was captured around 9 a.m. Thursday, Jaho said in a Facebook message.

    Jaho said the bear ran through the parking lot and started to go into an alley, but it was a dead end, so the bear ran toward the salon.

    No other details were immediately available.

