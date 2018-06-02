ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - People who live in Seminole County are used to seeing bears in their neighborhood, but not in a strip mall.
Armand Jaho, co-owner of the Str8 Endz salon in Altamonte Springs, captured video on his cellphone of a black bear cub running at a strip mall.
Related Headlines
The video was captured around 9 a.m. Thursday, Jaho said in a Facebook message.
Jaho said the bear ran through the parking lot and started to go into an alley, but it was a dead end, so the bear ran toward the salon.
No other details were immediately available.
>>> Download the free WFTV news app <<<
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}