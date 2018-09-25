  • Watch: Disney passholder hangs Trump re-election banner in Magic Kingdom

    By: Jason Kelly , Ken Tyndall

    Updated:

    BAY LAKE, Fla. - Those visiting Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park on Sunday might have noticed something unusual hanging in Main Street, U.S.A. -- a banner calling for President Donald Trump's re-election in 2020.

    Dion Cini, 49, of New York, said he unfurled the banner and briefly hung it from a balcony overlooking the park's Town Square with the help of a bystander to garner attention for Trump's re-election campaign.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Disney World changes ticket prices, announces new pricing structure

    Cini told Channel 9 that the stunt cost him his annual pass, which he has had for 24 years, but he said it was well worth the free advertising.

    Video showed a park employee approaching Cini.

    "Sir, please remove the banner immediately," the worker said.

    Read: Up, up and away: Channel 9 gets exclusive look at Walt Disney World's Skyliner

    Cini said he took the banner into a restroom, packed it up and changed his hat so no one would recognize him.

    He said he has performed similar stunts for the past two years and will continue doing so.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories