ORLANDO, Fla. — This Pride Month, Channel 9 wants to show you what it means to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

You’ll hear directly from people in that community about how attitudes have changed during the past few decades.

They’ll also share about their experiences finding love and discovering their identity.

Read: ‘We are all a valuable part of the whole community’: Pride Chamber helps LGBTQ+ businesses thrive

Watch “Faces of Pride” at 8 p.m. Tuesday on Channel 9 and by clicking here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: Zebra Youth set to hold Pride Prom for LGBTQ+ students

‘We are all a valuable part of the whole community’: Pride Chamber helps LGBTQ+ businesses thrive

©2024 Cox Media Group