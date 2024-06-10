ORLANDO, Fla. — This Pride Month, Channel 9 wants to show you what it means to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
▶ WATCH THE SPECIAL LIVE AT 8 P.M. TUESDAY
You’ll hear directly from people in that community about how attitudes have changed during the past few decades.
They’ll also share about their experiences finding love and discovering their identity.
Read: ‘We are all a valuable part of the whole community’: Pride Chamber helps LGBTQ+ businesses thrive
Watch “Faces of Pride” at 8 p.m. Tuesday on Channel 9 and by clicking here.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
Read: Zebra Youth set to hold Pride Prom for LGBTQ+ students
©2024 Cox Media Group