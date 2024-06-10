Local

Watch ‘Faces of Pride’ at 8 p.m. Tuesday on Channel 9

Faces of Pride Watch "Faces of Pride" at 8 p.m. Tuesday on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — This Pride Month, Channel 9 wants to show you what it means to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

WATCH THE SPECIAL LIVE AT 8 P.M. TUESDAY

You’ll hear directly from people in that community about how attitudes have changed during the past few decades.

They’ll also share about their experiences finding love and discovering their identity.

