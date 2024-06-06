Zebra Youth set to hold Pride Prom for LGBTQ+ students

ORLANDO, Fla. — With end of the school year upon us, prom season is in full swing and for many LGBTQ+ students, it can be a source of anxiety and distress.

The unfortunate reality is that many of these students face the possibility of harassment or being denied entry to their school prom based on their gender identity or expression.

That is why Zebra Youth is getting ready for its 4th LGBTQ+ Youth Pride Prom at The Plaza Live.

Zebra´s LGBTQ+ Youth Pride Prom tackles this issue by creating a prom experience where teens and young adults can be their true selves and dance the night away without anxiety and fear.

“The Pride Prom Masquerade will create a safe and inclusive space for teens who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and more, allowing them to celebrate and enjoy their prom night without fear of discrimination or exclusion,” states a news release.

The event is free but if you want to attend you must get your ticket by June 7.

The prom will be held Friday, June 14 and is split into two sessions:

From 6 p.m.- 8 p.m., Zebra will welcome teens 13-17 years of age, followed by a second session from 9 p.m. -11 p.m. for ages 18-24.

For more information and tickets, CLICK HERE.

Zebra Youth is a local non-profit organization dedicated to providing essential services to LGBTQ+ youth, assists at-risk youth ages 13 to 24 with housing and food, education, as well as mental health and substance abuse services.

