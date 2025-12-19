WATCH: Florida Citrus Sports CEO previews big bowl game matchups at Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. — Four great college football teams are gearing up for two bowl games later this month at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.

On Saturday, Dec. 27, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will take on the BYU Cougars in a fight for the Pop Tarts Bowl trophy.

Pop Tarts Bowl Trophy Pop Tarts sit in the actual Pop Tarts Bowl trophy, as shown by Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan. (WFTV staff)

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, and if you can’t make it in person, you can watch it right here on Channel 9.

Pop Tarts Bowl & Cheez-It Citrus Bowl logos Pop Tarts Bowl is Dec. 27 and Cheez-It Citrus Bowl is Dec. 31 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Then, on New Year’s Eve -- the Michigan Wolverines and Texas Longhorns will face off at Camping World in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

That game gets underway at three 3 p.m. and will also be broadcast live on Channel 9.

Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan stopped by the WFTV studios in Orlando Friday for a live appearance on Eyewitness News This Morning.

Hogan talked about everything from the bowls’ economic impact on The City Beautiful to the Citrus Bowl’s storied history.

You can watch Hogan’s full interview by clicking the video below.

Florida Citrus Sports CEO visits WFTV studios with preview of upcoming bowl matchups at Camping World Stadium Camping World Stadium will host the Pop Tarts Bowl on Dec. 27 and the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31. (WFTV)

For Pop Tart Bowl and Cheez-It Citrus Bowl ticket information, click HERE.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group