WATCH: Gov. DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Helene in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Sunday morning to discuss the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

DeSantis will speak at the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 and Sea Ranch Drive at 10:30 a.m.

Joining DeSantis at the event will be:

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie

Major General John D. Haas, Adjutant General of Florida

