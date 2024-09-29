WATCH: Gov. DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Helene in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Sunday morning to discuss the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.
DeSantis will speak at the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 and Sea Ranch Drive at 10:30 a.m.
Joining DeSantis at the event will be:
Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie
Major General John D. Haas, Adjutant General of Florida
