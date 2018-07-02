  • WATCH: SpaceX capsule docks at International Space Station

    By: Kevin Williams

    The Space-X capsule that lit up the Florida sky – and the internet – Friday morning has arrived at the International Space Station.

    The spacecraft docked around 7 a.m. Monday.

    The capsule is carrying the world’s first “Artificial Intelligence Astronaut” named Cimon.

    The goal of the mission is to see if artificial intelligence could help real-life crew during long-term missions.

    The spacecraft is also carrying bags of coffee for the astronauts on board the space station.

