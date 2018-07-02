WATCH: SpaceX capsule docks at International Space Station

The Space-X capsule that lit up the Florida sky – and the internet – Friday morning has arrived at the International Space Station.
The spacecraft docked around 7 a.m. Monday.
The capsule is carrying the world’s first “Artificial Intelligence Astronaut” named Cimon.
The goal of the mission is to see if artificial intelligence could help real-life crew during long-term missions.
RAW VIDEO: Watch the ISS docking below:
As the @SpaceX #Dragon moves into orbital night it begins its final approach to the 10 meter capture point. There @Astro_Ricky will command the @CSA_ASC #Canadarm2 to capture Dragon. #AskNASA https://t.co/yuOTrZ4Jut pic.twitter.com/MRulRV67BG— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) July 2, 2018
The spacecraft is also carrying bags of coffee for the astronauts on board the space station.
Watch below: Raw video of the rocket launch from Cape Canaveral
