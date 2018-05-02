WATCH: Roller coaster riders stuck 100 feet above ground at Universal Japan

JAPAN - More than 60 thrill seekers were left hanging in midair Tuesday for about two hours when a roller coaster stalled at Universal Studios Japan, ABC News reported.
Riders on the "Flying Dinosaur" were suspended upside down at about 100 feet off when the ride made a sudden emergency stop, according to ABC News.
No one was hurt, but it took about two hours for the last passenger to be rescued.
Universal Studios Japan apologized and said there was a problem with one of the ride's sensors.
Watch: Roller coaster riders stuck 100 feet above ground
The ride, located in the Jurassic Park-themed section, resumed operation after repairs and safety checks.
Universal Studios Orlando has had its share of stuck rides.
In 2012, riders had to be evacuated when Revenge of the Mummy and E.T. Adventure rides stopped due to computer glitches, officials said.
In 2013, 12 riders on the Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster were freed after a glitch forced computers to go into safety mode, which stopped the ride in its tracks.
In 2016, the Orlando Fire Department responded to Universal Orlando to evacuate passengers from the Escape from Gringotts ride. The park did not say what caused the ride to get stuck.
