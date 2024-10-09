WATCH: Seminole County discusses response to Hurricane Milton

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton approaches Central Florida, Channel 9 spoke live with Alan Harris, Director of Emergency Management in Seminole County.
Harris said as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, county officials had issued an evacuation order for the following:
- Residents in mobile homes
- Residents in low-lying areas
- Residents with special needs
EVACUATION ORDER: Seminole County has now issued an evacuation order for residents in mobile homes, low-lying areas, and for residents with special needs.— Seminole County, FL (@seminolecounty) October 9, 2024
Harris talked about the storm’s potential to bring widespread, prolonged power outages and serious flooding to parts of Seminole County.
