WATCH: Seminole County discusses response to Hurricane Milton

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton approaches Central Florida, Channel 9 spoke live with Alan Harris, Director of Emergency Management in Seminole County.

Harris said as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, county officials had issued an evacuation order for the following:

Residents in mobile homes

Residents in low-lying areas

Residents with special needs

EVACUATION ORDER: Seminole County has now issued an evacuation order for residents in mobile homes, low-lying areas, and for residents with special needs.

Harris talked about the storm’s potential to bring widespread, prolonged power outages and serious flooding to parts of Seminole County.

You can watch Harris’ live interview with Channel 9 below.

WATCH: Seminole County's director of Emergency Management talks response to Hurricane Milton. (WFTV)

