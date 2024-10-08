Local

Where can I watch ABC programming during WFTV’s continuous coverage of Hurricane Milton?

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

ABC programming on TV27 ABC programming can be found on WRDQ TV27 during WFTV's continuous coverage of Hurricane Milton. (WFTV staff)

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton approaches, WFTV Channel 9 will continue to provide around-the-clock updates to Central Florida viewers.

We understand many of your favorite ABC shows will be pre-empted on Channel 9 as we work to provide updated, crucial information about this dangerous storm.

For the time being, you can tune in to WFTV’s sister station, WRDQ TV27, to view regularly-scheduled ABC programming.

Here’s a reminder of the daily programming lineup you can watch on TV27:

  • 7 a.m. - 9 a.m.: Good Morning America
  • 11a.m. -12 p.m.: The View
  • 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.: GMA 3
  • 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.: General Hospital
  • 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.: ABC World News Tonight With David Muir
  • 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.: ABC Primetime programming
  • 11:35 p.m. - 12:37 a.m.: Jimmy Kimmel Live

(The above schedule is subject to change.)

Count on WFTV Channel 9 to bring you the latest on Hurricane Milton as we work to help keep you and your loved ones safe before, during, and after the storm.

