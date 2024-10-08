Where can I watch ABC programming during WFTV’s continuous coverage of Hurricane Milton?

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton approaches, WFTV Channel 9 will continue to provide around-the-clock updates to Central Florida viewers.
We understand many of your favorite ABC shows will be pre-empted on Channel 9 as we work to provide updated, crucial information about this dangerous storm.
For the time being, you can tune in to WFTV’s sister station, WRDQ TV27, to view regularly-scheduled ABC programming.
Here’s a reminder of the daily programming lineup you can watch on TV27:
- 7 a.m. - 9 a.m.: Good Morning America
- 11a.m. -12 p.m.: The View
- 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.: GMA 3
- 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.: General Hospital
- 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.: ABC World News Tonight With David Muir
- 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.: ABC Primetime programming
- 11:35 p.m. - 12:37 a.m.: Jimmy Kimmel Live
(The above schedule is subject to change.)
Count on WFTV Channel 9 to bring you the latest on Hurricane Milton as we work to help keep you and your loved ones safe before, during, and after the storm.
