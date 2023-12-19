WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 with another batch of Starlink satellites from Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Another batch of Starlink satellites has been sent into orbit.

The satellites were aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that launched Monday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket lifted off at 11:01 p.m.

High winds scrubbed a launch attempt last week.

The 23 Starlink satellites will help widen the company’s global high-speed internet network.

Falcon 9 launches 23 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida pic.twitter.com/SwUJl3yrL2 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 19, 2023

Eight minutes after liftoff, the first-stage booster made a perfect landing on droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas, which was waiting in the Atlantic Ocean, east of The Bahamas.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship pic.twitter.com/pIK2hlkf2Q — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 19, 2023

