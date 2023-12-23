WATCH: SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket Saturday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral early Saturday morning.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 satellites blasted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 12:33 a.m.

This was the 19th flight for the first-stage booster.

It previously launched the Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-11, CRS-21, Transporter-1, Transporter-3 and 14 Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the booster landed on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, completing the first 19th launch and landing of a booster pic.twitter.com/WoVx0R0Esj — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 23, 2023

