Water meter mascot Pearl updates Sanford residents

SANFORD, Fla. — Pearl, the water meter mascot, has great news for people in Sanford.

The city will start installing residential water meters this week.

A door hanger will be provided to residents before the installation.

All meters will be changed, even if not completed immediately.

The project will last for the next 18 months.

