Meet ‘Pearl’ with Sanford’s water meter replacement project

SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford has a new mascot for its multi-million water meter replacement project.

Pearl is part of the multi–million dollar initiative to upgrade the city’s water infrastructure.

The mascot was designed to get residents excited through the 24-month project.

City employees chose the winning design from the graphic design contest.

Billie Jean Puleo created Pearl, which is named after the iPERL water meter that will be installed.

Sanford officials said Pearl represents progress and technology.

Pearl will be featured on the city’s social media platforms and websites.

A life-size version of Pearl in the main lobby of City Hall, the Commission Chambers and the Utility Customer Service area.

