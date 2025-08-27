“We really miss her”: Family speaks out after arrest in 2023 crash that killed 5-year-old

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has arrested 35-year-old Yosefi Arabu in connection with the death of a 5-year-old girl killed in a crash nearly two years ago.

The crash happened in November of 2023 on North Orange Blossom Trail near Ace Road.

Investigators said Arabu was driving a silver Mercedes when he hit another vehicle. The impact was so violent that 5-year-old Aiyanna was ejected from the car. She was rushed to the hospital but later died.

Her father, Billy McCoy, said the loss continues to weigh on the family. “It’s been very difficult trying to continue life with my daughter not being here,” he said. According to McCoy, that the day of the crash had started as a happy one. “That day had been a fun day, we went to all the stores she liked. we spent the whole day together,” he said.

The girl was in an Uber with her sister and aunt when the crash happened. McCoy recalled the moment he learned of the accident. “Her mom called me and said she was going to the hospital and they were involved in a crash. I knew it wasn’t good.”

Court records show Arabu appeared before a judge Tuesday. He’s facing multiple charges, including vehicular homicide and tampering with evidence. Investigators said his car was so heavily damaged that he ran away on foot before being picked up by another vehicle.

The family is now working on healing. “Having that first daughter was a very special moment of my life. We really miss her. Her sister, her mom, everyone truly misses her being here,”

McCoy said.

According to the incident report, Arabu’s vehicle was traveling 130 mph just five seconds before the crash, slowing only slightly to 101 mph at the time of impact.

Records show Arabu has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2008. He is currently being held at the Orange County Jail without bond and is scheduled to appear before a judge again Friday.

