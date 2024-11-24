Weapons, alcohol and drugs were found in prison

TALLAHASSEE , Fla. — Dozens of weapons, gallons of booze and methamphetamine were among the contraband items confiscated during an unannounced sweep of a North Florida prison, state officials said Thursday.

The Department of Corrections, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Highway Patrol and the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office collaborated on an operation targeting Suwannee Correctional Institution in Live Oak.

The effort allowed state officials to target “criminal networks involved in trafficking contraband and the transportation networks who facilitate it,” according to a news release about the sweep.

Contraband items collected included 59 weapons, 25 cell-phone chargers, seven cell phones, 19 gallons of homemade alcohol, 13 grams of synthetic marijuana, 26 grams of euphoria-inducing THC, 44 grams of methamphetamine, an Allen wrench and $300 in cash.

“The goal of mass searches is to locate and eradicate any contraband discovered within a facility, as well as to reinforce to those engaged in illegal activity that there is zero tolerance for misconduct of any kind,” the news release said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group