Weather Alert Day on Sunday, severe storms expected

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday is our next Weather Alert Day, as a potent storm system will bring scattered heavy to possibly severe storms through central Florida.

Thankfully, by the time we get the storms, they will have weakened.

However, if you’re traveling north and west out of Florida, expect an unusually high risk of severe storms this weekend.

