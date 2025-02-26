Wednesday marks 1 year since slain teen Madeline Soto reported missing

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s a somber anniversary in Central Florida.

Wednesday marks one year since 13-year-old Madeline Soto was first reported missing.

Madeline’s mother reported her missing to Orange County deputies.

One day later, Channel 9 spoke exclusively to Jennifer Soto and her boyfriend, Stephan Sterns.

The next day, Sterns was arrested on dozens of charges, including sexual battery and possession of child sex abuse material.

A day after that, Maddie’s body was found in a rural part of Saint Cloud.

Sterns is charged with Maddie’s murder.

He’ll go to trial on that charge in September.

